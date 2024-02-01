Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan agree to rewrite Armenia's Constitution

1 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia are both convinced that the Armenian Constitution requires radical change.

Ilham Aliyev said that peace can be reached in case of Armenia making amendments to its constitution and other normative legal documents.

The head of state stressed for the logical end of that process, it is necessary to "sign a peace agreement and put an end to Armenia's territorial ambitions towards Azerbaijan."

Today, Nikol Pashinyan stressed Armenia's need for a constitutional referendum.

"Today we really need to regulate our relations with the declaration of independence. Which is that point, which is the moment when we are transformed from a ‘non-state people’ into a ‘state people?’ That moment is the constitutional referendum," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Recently, Pashinyan has already stressed Armenia’s need for a new Constitution. At the meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Justice, he said that the country needs a new constitution, not amendments.