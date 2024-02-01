Russia and Iran may cancel visas for scientists

1 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Advisor to the Iranian Embassy in Russia, Hadi Goudarzi, said that Tehran and Moscow may cancel visas for travel of scientists from Russia and Iran.

"At first, we can launch visa-free travel for scientists and professors who are university employees in order that they can travel to Russia and Iran",

Hadi Goudarzi said.

He noted that this proposal had already been sent to the Russian side, and work was now underway in this direction. According to him, this issue is planned to be discussed with employees of the Russian Foreign Ministry.