Billionaire Ivanishvili speaks on reason for Garibashvili's resignation

1 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The former Head of the Georgian government, Irakli Garibashvili, himself decided to leave his seat, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, and now its honorary chairman, Bidzina Ivanishvili said.

"What should I not like about him? Look what kind of person he is. He wanted it, not me",

Ivanishvili said.

News of Garibashvili's resign appeared on January 29. Today, he has taken over the post of chairman of Georgian Dream. Immediately after his resignation, the politician himself explained that on the eve of the parliamentary elections, which will take place in October, the ruling team's priority is victory, and this victory must be undeniable.

Let us remind you that Garibashvili has been with "Georgian Dream" literally from the very day of its founding. When the party was created, he was Ivanishvili's right hand. In the 12 years since the party came to power, he headed the government twice: in 2013-2015 and 2021-2024.