1 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) continues clearing Armenian mines from Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation, the organization's monthly report says.

According to the ANAMA report, in the first month of 2024, 40 anti-tank mines, 123 anti-personnel mines, and 203 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized in the liberated territories, Trend reports.

In total, 734.7 hectares of land have been cleared of mines.