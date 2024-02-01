Mishustin arrives in Kazakhstan

1 Feb. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived on a working visit to Almaty.

According to TASS, he will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and will speak at the plenary meeting of the International Digital Forum Digital Almaty 2024.

In addition to this, Mishustin held negotiations with his Kazakh counterpart Alikhan Smailov. The Prime Minister noted that strengthening relations with Astana was a priority for Moscow.

"I would like to assure you once again that strengthening relations with fraternal Kazakhstan is a priority for us; it is based on our cooperation on the principles of friendship, strategic partnership and the alliance of our fraternal peoples",

Mikhail Mishustin said.