Construction of new nuclear power plant begins in Iran

1 Feb. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has launched the creation of a new nuclear power plant (NPP), Iran Hormoz, in the south of the country.

The solemn ceremony to launch the construction was attended by the leader of the republic, Ebrahim Raisi, and the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami.

It is specified that a new energy facility will be built in the province of Hormozgan in the village of Sirik.

The country plans to increase the creation of nuclear energy thanks to the NPP.

After the station's launch, its capacity should be 20 thousand megawatts.