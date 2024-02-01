Unknown person takes large enterprise hostage in suburbs of Istanbul

1 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An armed man has been holding employees of a large enterprise in the suburbs of Istanbul hostage for the past several hours. Local media write about this.

According to them, it is a Procter & Gamble company located in the province of Kocaeli.

According to preliminary information, the incident occurred at approximately 15:00 (coincides with Moscow time). Special Forces arrived at the scene. The provincial governor also went there.

The criminal is reported to have mental problems. He calls his actions a protest against Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.