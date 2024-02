1 Feb. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The road leading to the Russian border with Georgia was temporarily closed to large vehicles. The North Ossetia Data Center informs about this.

This decision was made due to snowstorms and poor visibility.

As of Thursday evening, the electronic queue collected 2,819 heavy trucks at the Upper Lars checkpoint on the Russian side.

The Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Lars highway is periodically closed due to snowfall and the danger of an avalanche.