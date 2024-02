2 Feb. 9:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today marks the Day of Azerbaijani Youth. On the occasion of the holiday, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a publication on the social network.

"Our youth will grow up as representatives of the victorious nation", the Azerbaijani leader wrote.

Youth Day in Azerbaijan was established in 1997. This is a public holiday and there are no days off due to it.