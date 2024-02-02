2 Feb. 10:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Washington is putting strong pressure on Ankara to refuse cooperation with the Russian side, but this is impossible. The result of this pressure was the blocking of money transfers from the Russian Federation to Türkiye.

"Currently, the government of (Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan is under strong pressure from the United States on the economy and security. Russia is one of Türkiye's main trading partners. Türkiye cannot abandon Russia in the economy",

Chairman of the Turkish Vatan (Homeland) Party Doğu Perinçek said.

The politician further noted in a conversation with RIA Novosti that in the history of bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara there were periods when the parties refused to cooperate. This, according to Perinçek, was not beneficial to anyone.

"Russia is the main energy supplier for Türkiye. Any efforts to ignore or abandon Russia are unsuccessful. The Turkish people are friends of Russia, China and Iran. This is also in terms of economics",

Doğu Perinçek said.