2 Feb. 11:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva published a congratulation on the occasion of National Youth Day.

The holiday is celebrated on February 2.

"I wish every representative of Azerbaijani youth good health, inexhaustible energy, prosperity, success in all endeavors!",

Mehriban Aliyeva said.

Earlier, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev noted that a new generation is growing in Azerbaijan, which has restored territorial integrity and historical justice.