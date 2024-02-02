Azerbaijan and Armenia can unite parliaments

2 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the media, there are discussions on the creation of a platform for interparliamentary dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which may take place at the end of March in Geneva.

Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong discussed this issue with the Azerbaijani leadership. He was pleased with Baku's reaction.

Chungong stressed that the Inter-Parliamentary Union, created to strengthen peace and security in the world, considers it necessary to organize discussions on how dialogue will solve problems that could lead to instability.

It is noted that negotiations between the speakers of the parliaments of the two countries can take place during the Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, which will be held from March 23 to 27. The meeting will be informal.