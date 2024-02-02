Almost 20 people injured in car accident in Türkiye

2 Feb. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the night of February 1-2, an accident involving a heavy truck and a passenger bus occurred in Türkiye. Local media reported this.

The accident occurred in the north of Istanbul province. As a result of the accident, 19 people were injured.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with various injuries. Doctors assess his condition as serious. One woman was also trapped in the bus seat and had to be rescued using special equipment.

An investigation into this fact is underway. The reasons and details of the incident are currently being established.