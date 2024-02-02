Azerbaijan works on map of Armenian mining industry

2 Feb. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani specialists have begun developing a map of Armenia's mining industry. This was stated by the Chairman of the Public Association of Cartographers of Azerbaijan Mugabil Bayramov.

According to him, 40% of the map has already been developed. The work is expected to be completed in four months. Thanks to the map, it will be possible to know exactly where mineral resources are located in Armenia.

"The map will cover the whole territory of Armenia, and not only the locations of the Armenian mining industry on the border with Azerbaijan. At the same time, the map will contain ecological information on the polluted rivers and their directions, the information on the substances that contaminate these rivers.. The map will be in Azerbaijani, English and Armenian languages",

Mugabil Bayramov said.

He further noted that the map would be compiled using Azerbaijani toponyms.