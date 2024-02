3 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Alexander Dyukov will head the country’s national delegation next week at the Congress of the Union of European Football Federations (UEFA), the RFU’s press office said.

"Alexander Dyukov is set to lead the RFU delegation at the UEFA Congress," the statement reads.

The Ordinary UEFA Congress will take place on February 8 in Paris.

Almost two years ago, all professional clubs representing Russia were barred from taking part in FIFA tournaments.