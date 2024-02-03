Kremlin assesses Turkey's independence in ties with Russia

3 Feb. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey maintains an independent approach in its relations with Russia despite Western pressure, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that Russia and Turkey continue to develop trade and economic cooperation due to Ankara's principled and independent position in this regard.

According to him, Turkey is being forced to minimize interaction with Russia. But Peskov stressed that Turkey is facing unprecedented brazen pressure, but retains its sovereignty.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Turkey is being prepared to take place in February.