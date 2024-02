3 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A court in Georgia has ordered five days' detention for a woman who defaced a religious icon depicting Josef Stalin.

Nata Peradze was convicted on Friday of petty hooliganism. Last month, she splashed blue paint onto the St Matrona of Moscow icon on display in Tbilisi's Holy Trinity Cathedral.

The icon was subsequently removed from the church following the controversy.