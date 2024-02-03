Mishustin urges EAEU to speed up free trade deal with Iran

3 Feb. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed the necessity of completing all procedures for the free trade agreement concluded between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran coming into force as soon as possible.

"A free trade agreement with Iran was signed at the end of last year. Its execution will create numerous prospects for our companies to supply the market in this country. All procedures must be completed as soon as possible in order for the document to take effect," Mishustin said.

According to him, negotiations for a temporary free trade deal with Mongolia and an improvement to the existing accord with Vietnam are underway.

"We've made considerable progress in our conversation with Egypt. Negotiations are continuing with the UAE and Indonesia. All of this is especially important in the context of reorienting Eurasian trade flows toward the most promising markets and friendly states," Mishustin said.

The PM put significant emphasis to improving the alliance's relations with China.

Mishustin noted that relations with regional organizations, particularly the SCO and ASEAN, are also strengthening.