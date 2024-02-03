Armenia increases trade with EEU member states

3 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia's trade with the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) member countries in 2023 surged by 39% when compared to 2022 to about $7.8 billion, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Almaty.

"Exports have increased by 40.8% and imports by 37.5%," Pashinyan said.

The PM emphasized that strengthening cooperation, creating new business ties, establishing cross-border trade in digital services and data exchange should be among the priority tasks of the EEU.