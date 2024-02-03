Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Baku and Yerevan can make peace for first time in 30 years

3 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

For the first time in 30 years, tangible conditions for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia have emerged, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during the meeting with Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic Markéta Pekarová Adamová.

The foreign minister highlighted that that the provision of military assistance to Armenia by the European Union and certain member countries, under various pretexts, or endorsing and encouraging Armenia to deviate from the peace process, will impede the establishment of lasting peace in the South Caucasus region.

The diplomat emphasized that applying double standards and demonstrating unfair treatment towards Azerbaijan hinders the establishment of sustainable peace in the region.

Bayramov stressed that the adoption of an anti-Azerbaijani decision in the PACE did not contribute to constructive dialogue.