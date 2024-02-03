Azerbaijani delegation gets acquainted with activities of Turkey's military-industrial companies

3 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijani delegation held meetings with the Turkish National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Metin Gurak as part of the visit to Türkiye, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry's website.

During the discussions, the significance of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, along with collaboration in other sectors, was underscored, highlighting the foundation of these ties on friendly and fraternal relations. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the elevated level of bilateral cooperation.

"Senior military officials from the Azerbaijani army visited the training facilities of the Higher Military School of the Ground Forces at the National Defense University, acquainting themselves with the infrastructure and facilities. They received detailed information about the training processes and conditions," the statement reads.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation toured multiple commands and operational centers of the Armed Forces of Türkiye, along with military-industrial companies. They familiarized themselves with the operations of headquarters, weaponry, equipment, and military assets.

The Azerbaijani delegation also paid a visit to the monument of the Azerbaijani National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the mausoleum tomb of the founder of Türkiye Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.