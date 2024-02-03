Kobakhidze: Georgia to continue promoting peace in Caucasus

3 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Irakli Kobakhidze, the candidate for the position of the Prime Minister of Georgia, in his program titled “For Building the European State" said that Tbilisi will continue to make efforts to promote peace and stability in the Caucasus.



The document published on the parliament's website, reads that Georgia will continue to pursue a policy of balanced and mutually beneficial cooperation in the region. Irakli Kobakhidze said that Tbilisi will thus contribute to the process of stable development of the South Caucasus.



The candidate emphasized that Georgia will continue to strengthen cooperation with its neighbors and develop relations in all areas. In addition, he added that Tbilisi will support the process of delimitation and demarcation of the border on the basis of good neighborliness.



In addition, Kobakhidze in his program emphasized the importance of maintaining and strengthening relations with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Turkey. At the same time, he added that the current dynamics of relations with neighbors are at a high level.



Garibashvili's resignation



On January 29, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili announced his resignation. Garibashvili has became the chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party.

On February 2, Kobakhidze, who served as head of the ruling party under Garibashvili, was nominated by the Georgian Dream as prime minister.