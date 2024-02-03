Why Berdyev left Dynamo?

3 Feb. 16:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of FC Dynamo Makhachkala

The media became aware of the reasons for Kurban Berdyev’s resignation from FC Dynamo. The coach was not satisfied with the financial investments in the team. He was also dissatisfied with the interference of the club president in coaching matters.

Business Online revealed the reasons for the resignation of Kurban Berdyev from the position of Makhachkala’s Dinamo coach.

According to the publication, Berdyev was dissatisfied with the financial investment in the club, as he expected that he would receive funds to sign strong players who would help the team achieve high results.

Because of this, the specialist began to doubt the financial support of the club from the regional leadership if Dynamo enters the Premier League.

In addition, Berdyev did not like the interference of the club’s president, Gadzhi Gadzhiev, in the training processes. According to the new portal, the issue of wages is in last place.