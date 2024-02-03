Sochi welcomes first updated Tu-214 aircraft

3 Feb. 17:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Last night, the first passenger flight from Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow, which was carried out by an updated Russian Tu-214 airliner, landed at Sochi airport.

Sochi Airport welcomed the first passenger flight after the restart of regular flights of Russian Tu-214 aircraft - the flight was traditionally greeted with a water arch, the airport's press service reports.

The plane took off from the Zhukovsky airport near Moscow and successfully landed at the airport of the resort city. The airliner was built at the Kazan Aviation Plant in 2009, and last year, the leasing company began to restore its airworthiness after long-term storage.

In December, the aircraft was declared airworthy and received a new certificate.