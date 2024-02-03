Shusha authorities report readiness for early presidential elections

3 Feb. 17:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: AZERTAC

Shusha, liberated from the Armenian occupation, is ready for early presidential elections in the Republic of Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, the city authorities report.

At polling station number 105, in the new building of secondary school number 1 in the city of Shusha, 1,189 voters are registered. One of them will exercise the right to vote for the first time, Elmar Jafarli, a member of the newly created polling station of the Shusha-Agdam-Khojaly-Khojavend electoral district number 124 said.

The polling station is provided with the necessary technical means and methodological aids; voter lists and information signs. The booths for free expression of will are installed there, AZERTAC reports.