Return of Dragon spacecraft delayed

3 Feb. 18:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anadolu Agency

Elon Musk’s company had to postpone the return from the ISS of the Dragon spacecraft with the Axiom-3 team, among members of which is Turkish astronaut Alper Gezeravci, due to weather conditions on the Florida coast.

The return to Earth of the Dragon spacecraft with the Axiom-3 crew has been postponed to February 5 due to unfavorable weather conditions on the Florida coast, US billionaire Elon Musk's company SpaceX announced on the social network X.

"The Dragon spacecraft and Axiom-3 crew will not leave the International Space Station (ISS) until February 5 due to unfavorable weather conditions along the Florida coast,”

- SpaceX company reports.

While the company’s specialists will continue to monitor the weather in Florida, the command for the spacecraft’s departure will be given only after the weather situation normalizes.