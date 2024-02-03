EU sends spies to Azerbaijan

3 Feb. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Another scandal is brewing between Azerbaijan and Armenia, which threatens to become international: today, a Czech citizen was detained on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan after passing through Armenian minefields.

Today, Azerbaijani border guards detained a Czech citizen illegally crossing the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, an informed source reported.

The spy was detained at one of the posts in the border zone with Armenia, but the paradox is that this territory is mined by the Armenian military, and in order to safely overcome it, it is necessary to have maps of these minefields.

Thus, the question arises: how did a citizen of the European Union manage to get through Armenian checkpoints?

However, the answer is clear: obviously, his is an employee of the long-term EU observation mission, which operates on the territory of Armenia and recently announced its expansion. Earlier, in a conversation with a Vestnik Kavkaza correspondent, the editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, political analyst Igor Korotchenko suggested that expanding of the EU observation mission in Armenia will not strengthen security in the region, but, on the contrary, will create even greater threats to it, since the main task of this mission is to create opportunities for large-scale intelligence activities, not only against Azerbaijan, but, in particular, against Russia, Iran, and a number of other states.

As for the maps of minefields, everything is clear as well: of course, the Armenian military supplied them to “friendly” European spies, who are now trampling paths to Azerbaijan across the conditional border with Armenia.

Azerbaijan has already warned the Czech side about the detention of its citizen, the investigation is underway.