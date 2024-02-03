Iranian Foreign Ministry calls US strikes on Syria, Iraq dangerous adventure

3 Feb. 20:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The US night strike on Syria and Iraq is another gamble aimed at fueling the war in the Middle East, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said today.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks by American aircraft on 85 posts of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria, calling them a strategic mistake by Washington, that will lead to nothing but escalation in the Middle East.

"Last night's attack on Syria and Iraq is an adventurous act and another strategic mistake by the US government that will have no other result other than escalating tension and instability in the region. Attacks such as these involve the US government in the region to a greater extent than before and overshadow Israeli crimes in the Gaza Strip,”

- Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.