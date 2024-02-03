Concept for promoting country's tourism potential presented at Russia EXPO

3 Feb. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, at the Russia exhibition-forum, as part of Tourism Day, a concept was presented for the development of the country's tourism potential, priority in which will be given to five Asian countries.

This year, priority for promoting Russia's tourism potential will be given to five countries - China, India, Iran, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. This concept of the foreign markets' promotion was presented today at the Russia exhibition, taking place at VDNKh in Moscow.

The Center for Strategic Research (CSR), responsible for promoting inbound tourism to Russia on behalf of the Ministry of Economic Development, developed the relevant concept.

”In 2024, attention will be focused on five priority countries: China, India, Iran, the UAE, Saudi Arabia. It is expected that by 2030, the implementation of the presented concept will result in an annual flow of 16 mln foreign tourists,”

-the Director General of the CRS Foundation Pavel Smelov said.