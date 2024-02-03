GAZ-69 crashed into Chegem Gorge

3 Feb. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the driver of a GAZ-69 car died after a car fell into a cliff in the Chegem Gorge in Kabardino-Balkaria.

This afternoon, a GAZ-69 crashed from the highway into the Chegem Gorge in Kabardino-Balkaria (KBR), the depth of which reaches 300 meters, the driver died on the spot, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the republic informs.

The car and the body of the deceased driver were found today under the bridge. Five rescuers from the Elbrus high-mountain search and rescue team picked up the body and handed it over to the investigative team.

The Chegem Gorge is a fault in a mountain 300 m deep: a person cannot survive such a fall.

Now police are working at the scene of the tragedy to establish the causes and circumstances of the emergency.