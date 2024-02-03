3 Feb. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

France urgently needs to regain its independence in order to better protect its national interests, thus, it needs to leave NATO and the EU, the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, said today.

“The power elites in the United States are seeking to incite conflicts all over the world. France should have absolutely nothing to do with this; we urgently need to withdraw from NATO,”

- Florian Filippo claimed.

Only such a decision by the French government will help the country to regain its independence and protect its own interests, the politician is sure.

France left NATO in 1966 and returned to the alliance only in 2009.