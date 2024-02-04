4 Feb. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

Honored cultural figure, singer and composer, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu celebrates his birthday today. He turns 79 years old.

Polad Bulbuloglu was born in Baku, where, as well as in the cultural capital of Azerbaijan Shusha, he began his creative journey. A songwriter and singer, he always draws inspiration from Azerbaijani culture, including mugham.

From 1963 to 1968, Polad Bulbuloglu studied at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory named after Uzeyir Hajibeyov under the renowned Azerbaijani composer Qara Qarayev. During these same years, he wrote the songs "Evening Baku", "Baku Autumn", "You and I", "Violets", "Dolalai", which, along with the composition "Call", brought him fame and national love. As a composer, he worked on symphonic works, musicals, and became the author of music for a number of films. His songs were sung by such singers as Muslim Magomayev, Joseph Kobzon, Lev Leshchenko, Lyudmila Senchina and others.

The team of Vestnik Kavkaza congratulates Polad Bulbul oglu on his birthday.