Gas explosion in Derbent, victims hospitalized

4 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A gas explosion occurred in a five-story building in Derbent, two casualties were reported.

"A message was received via the 112 system that in the city of Derbent, two people were injured on 1a Dalgata Street as a result of the explosion of a gas-air mixture without subsequent combustion in an apartment on the second floor of a five-story apartment building",

Ministry of Emergency Situations of Dagestan said.

The injured local residents, a man and a woman, were hospitalized. Doctors assess their condition as moderate.

The blast wave broke the windows, but no damage was recorded.

A prosecutor's investigation into the incident is underway.