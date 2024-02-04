Azerbaijan prepared for presidential elections

4 Feb. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Election commissions in Azerbaijan have received ballots for the republic's presidential elections.

It is reported that District Election Commissions (DECs) have completed the work on distribution of ballot papers to Precinct Election Commissions (PECs).

At first, the ballots were distributed by the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan to the DECs. This stage ended on February 1. The ballots have now been handed over to the PECs. The transfer process was completed no later than 3 days before voting day, as established by the procedure.

Extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan will take place on February 7. In total, 6,524,203 ballots were printed in Azerbaijan for the elections.

These elections will be significant for Azerbaijan. For the first time, the presidential elections will take place in the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including in the regions liberated from occupation.