Netanyahu tightens conditions for truce in Gaza

5 Feb. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stressed that Israel had its redlines and it would not end the war in the Gaza Strip and would not release thousands of terrorists from Israeli prisons.

According to the PM, Israel is not ready for a hostage deal with Hamas at any cost.

"As I have already said, we will not agree on any deal or a deal at any cost. Many things that are said in the mass media, for instance, that we have allegedly agreed to release terrorists. We will never agree on this," Netanyahu said.

At the same tine, he stressed that attempt to release the hostages never stop.

In addition, Netanyahu said that Israel has eliminated 17 out of 24 Hamas battalions. He noited that the majority of remaining battalions are operating in the southern Gaza Strip and Rafah.

According to the PM, the elimination of Hamas battalions is to be followed by mop-up operation and the neutralization of the Hamas tunnel system.