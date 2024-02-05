Georgian sumo wrestler’s retirement ceremony held in Japan

5 Feb. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The retirement ceremony, also known as dampatsu-shiki - a hair-cutting ceremony, of Georgian sumo wrestler Levan Gorgadze, known in the sports community as Tochinoshin, was held in Japan on February 4.

The Georgian athlete announced his retirement back in May 2023.

Tochinoshin's career spanned 17 years and included 3 Juryo Division Championships and 2 Makushita Division titles.

Born in Georgia’s central-eastern city of Mtskheta, Tochinoshin entered 74 professional sumo tournaments and scored 27 wins since his debut in March 2006, claiming eleven special prizes, six for fighting spirit, three for technique, and two for outstanding performance, as well as two kinboshi or gold stars for defeating yokozuna.

He claimed the title of the Tokyo Grand Sumo Tournament in 2018 and became the first Georgian athlete to win the Emperor’s Cup, and was awarded Georgia’s prestigious state Order of Honour for promoting the country abroad and the Knight of Sports of Georgia.