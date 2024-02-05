IAEA: Iran slows production of enriched uranium

5 Feb. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi said that Iran was still adding to its supply of uranium enriched to 60% purity, but the surge in production appears to have abated, he said.

“There is a bit of a slowing down. They are still adding to the stockpile but more slowly," Rafael Grossi said.

Grossi suggests that the substantial rise in highly enriched uranium production may have diminished. Nevertheless, the IAEA director general told The New York Times that Iran persists in accumulating a stockpile of uranium enriched to 60%, which, if further enriched, could be utilized for the production of nuclear weapons.