Iran warns U.S. of further retaliation

5 Feb. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran issued a warning to the U.S. over potentially targeting two cargo ships in the Mideast - Behshad and Saviz, Associated Press reported.

The Saviz and Behshad ships, according to the Pentagon, have loitered for years in the Red Sea off Yemen, suspected of serving as spy positions.

The statement from Iran appeared to signal Tehran’s growing unease over the U.S. strikes in recent days in Iraq, Syria and Yemen.

Those attacks, themselves a retaliatory campaign for the killing of three U.S. soldiers and wounding of dozens of others in Jordan, all stem back to Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza, which has escalated tensions across the wider Middle East and raised fears about a regional conflict breaking out.