Armenia's mine terror claims new victims in Azerbaijan

5 Feb. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A resident of Azerbaijan's Terter district was hit by a landmine in the village of Goyarkh this morning, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan reported.

The 58-year-old Azer Mammadov was injured in his left leg at around 11:00 (GMT +4) as a result of a mine explosion in Goyarkh village, Aghdara district.

Currently, the country's prosecutor's office inspects the scene of the incident, other necessary investigative actions are also being taken.

An investigation is underway at the Tartar district prosecutor's office.

Yesterday, a resident of the Gyzyloba village of Terter district, the 23-year-old Hasanali Aliyev, has stepped on an anti-personnel mine. His leg was amputated.