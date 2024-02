5 Feb. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The U.S. Senate proposed a package package, which will provide $14 billion in "security assistance" to Israel, if passed.

The $14.1 billion in the package are intended for military support for Israel in its war against Hamas.

The package also includes $10 billion in humanitarian aid to the people "caught in conflict zones across the globe, incjuding in the Palestinian enclave.