U.S. and UK carry out new strikes against Yemen

5 Feb. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The armed forces of the United States and the United Kingdom carried out another series of air raids on targets of the Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement.

The Yemeni provinces of Hudaydah and Sa’ada were attacked. At least 11 strikes were carried out on the territory of the port of Ras Isa and the city of Az Zaydiyah in the province of Hudaydah, and another four - on the administrative center of the province of Saada.

Earlier, the U.S. Senate proposed package that includes $2.44bn in funding to support US Central Command in its operations in the Red Sea.