Ammunition found in music school in Azerbaijan's Khojaly

5 Feb. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Ammunition has been found in a music school located in Azerbaijan's Khojaly, the regional press service of the Azerbaijani Internal Affairs Ministry reported.

The Khojaly District Police Department uncovered and confiscated a stash of guns at Khanabad village's music school.

"The seized items included 11 Kalashnikov rifles, three PK machine guns, three RPG-7 grenade launchers, 10 grenade shells, 14 igniters, a "Mukha" grenade launcher, one gas piston embedded in the flint frame of a PK machine gun, 35 machine gun magazines, four machine gun sights, 30 F1 hand grenades, 45 grenade igniters, an M-75 hand grenade, 19,820 rounds of 5.45 mm ammunition, 8,050 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and various other types of ammunition," the statement reads.

Activities in the area are continuing.