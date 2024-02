5 Feb. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Taekwondo athletes from Azerbaijan have earned four medals at the Fujairah International Pro Jiu-Jitsu Championship held in the United Arab Emirates.

Milad Beigi Harchegani claimed a silver medal in the 87kg weight class. Javad Aghayev secured a bronze medal in the 74kg division, while female athletes Maryam Mammadova and Samarrukh Osmanova (both competing in the 49kg category) also bagged bronze medals for Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is represented by 11 athletes in the tournament.