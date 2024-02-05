People injured in Yerevan explosion

5 Feb. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A private house collapsed in Yerevan as a result of an explosion in the Erebuni neighborhood this morning, Armenia's Rescue Service reported.

The explosion damaged all neighboring houses and windows were blown out. Police have cordoned off the neighborhood. Rescuers have brought in dogs to find those trapped under the rubble. The rescuers have pulled out two people from under the rubble. Both were ruhed to a hospital.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the explosion was a natural gas leak.