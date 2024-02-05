Government resigns in Kazakhstan

5 Feb. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev has accepted the government’s resignation today, on February 5, the presidential press service reported.

"In accordance with Article 70 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan I decree: to accept the resignation of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to temporarily assign the duties of the prime minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Sklyar Roman Vasilyevich," the statement reads.

The Cabinet members will fulfill their duties until the new government is approved.

The Kazakh president will hold an expanded government meeting on February 7 to summarize the results of the country’s socio-economic development over 2023.