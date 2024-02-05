Türkiye expects record number of tourists from Russia in 2024

5 Feb. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish resorts are expecting a record number of Russians on vacation in 2024, Osman Ayik, advisor to the mayor of Antalya on tourism and former head of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation said.

Last year, Russians became the main tourists in Türkiye. 6.3 million Russians chose this country for their holidays. In total, Türkiye received 56.7 million foreigners. In 2024, a record flow of vacationers from Russia is expected. Hoteliers expect that over 7 million Russians will arrive in the country. This record was set in 2019 and it remains unattainable after the pandemic.

"We expect that the record for the number of tourists arriving from Russia will be broken this year",

Osman Ayik said.

The Turkish tourism industry will make efforts to be one step ahead of other destinations available to Russians, he added in an interview with RIA Novosti.