5 Feb. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has seen a significant rise in prices and an increase in inflation to almost 65% throughout the year.

It is noted that since November of the year before last, prices have increased by 64.9%. Information about this was announced by the country's Statistical Institute.

Experts predict that the slowdown could occur at around 64.5%.

In particular, payments for utilities in Türkiye have increased by 46%, while payments for transport services have risen by 77%. Prices for recreation and entertainment in the republic have increased by almost 62%.

It is also clarified that food prices have risen by almost 70%.

In addition to this, it was noted that compared to last month, prices for consumer goods and services have increased to 6.7%.

Over the year, Turkish manufacturers increased prices for their products by 44%.