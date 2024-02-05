More planes to fly on Moscow-Antalya route

5 Feb. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow and Antalya will be connected by a larger number of flights from April. Azur Air announced the launch of a summer schedule.

"From April 3, Azur Air will begin flights from Moscow to Antalya. This is two weeks earlier than in 2023. The launch of flight programs in the first ten days of April indicates the growing interest of Russian tourists in holidays in Türkiye and the high potential of this destination in 2024",

the airline said.

The planes will fly four times a week. In the height of summer, the number of flights may increase, the company added, the City News Agency "Moscow" writes.

This year, Türkiye plans to set a record for tourist flows from Russia.