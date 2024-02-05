How many eggs have Azerbaijan and Türkiye supplied to Russia?

5 Feb. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The press service of Rosselkhoznadzor published new data on the supply of Azerbaijani and Turkish eggs to Russia.

The department said that by February 5, both countries had exported 13.3 million eggs to Russia. At the same time, as noted in Rosselkhoznadzor, from February 1 to 4, Azerbaijan supplied 1.5 million units to Russia, and Türkiye supplied 633.6 thousand units.

Let us remind you that against the backdrop of a sharp rise in egg prices, Russia zeroed out the duty on their imports in the first half of this year. It is expected that this will allow the purchase of 1.2 billion eggs