Russia, Iran and China prepare for joint military exercises

5 Feb. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The commander of the Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani, announced the preparation of joint military exercises with the participation of Iran, Russia and China. According to him, they will begin in a few weeks.

As the commander noted, the purpose of the joint exercises is to ensure regional security in common interests.

Irani said that a number of other states had also been invited to participate in joint activities. He added that the exercises were scheduled to take place until March 19.

Iranian media report that in 2023, the Russian, Iranian and Chinese Navy held joint "Maritime Security Belt" exercises in the Arabian Sea. Similar military exercises were carried out in 2019 and 2022.